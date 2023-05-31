Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, May 31

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 10:52 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, May 31'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, May 31
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, May 31.
Weed-eating goats at Wascana Centre, touring the Centric House kitchen and Sum Theatre returns with Theatre in the Park.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, May 31, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Goats chomp down weeds to restore Saskatchewan grasslands

Hundreds of goats are being put to work at the Wascana Centre as part of a project aimed at restoring Saskatchewan grasslands.

It’s the second year of a multi-year project that helps weed out invasive species.

Sarah Romuld, an ecologist with the Provincial Capital Commission, discusses the important work the goats are doing with Kabi Moulitharan.

Click to play video: 'Goats chomping down weeds to restore Saskatchewan grasslands'
Goats chomping down weeds to restore Saskatchewan grasslands

Touring the kitchen in the Centric House: Décor and Design

One thing Metric Design wanted to do when renovating the Centric House on Lake Crescent was to take advantage of natural light.

To achieve that, the kitchen had to be relocated to a new space.

Tamara Bowman from Metric Design takes Emily-May Simmonds on a tour of the new kitchen in Décor and Design.

Click to play video: 'Touring the kitchen in the Centric House: Décor and Design'
Touring the kitchen in the Centric House: Décor and Design

Theatre in the Park returns with free shows: Experience Saskatoon

It’s a new park every day as Sum Theatre returns with Theatre in the Park for another season.

Zero Gravity goes on a journey with Dr. Einstein Reez as he searches for ways to save his children and the planet from a climate breakdown.

Emily-May Simmonds speaks with Amanda Trapp about this year’s production and what goes into each performance of the play in Experience Saskatoon.

Click to play video: 'Theatre in the Park returns with free shows: Experience Saskatoon'
Theatre in the Park returns with free shows: Experience Saskatoon

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, May 31

Scorcher to end May — Kabi Moulitharan has your Wednesday, May 31, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, May 31'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, May 31
Decor and DesignGlobal News Morning SaskatoonGoatsMetric DesignExperience SaskatoonWascana CentreGrasslandsSum TheatreTheatre In The Park
