13 survivors of human trafficking ‘saved’ by a citizen phone call, Peel police say

Peel Regional Police say a phone call from a member of the community led to investigators “saving 13 people” as part of a human trafficking investigation.

Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich told reporters on Wednesday that through Project Pacific, five people have been arrested and more than a dozen survivors were rescued.

Milinovich said it took a phone call from a concerned citizen who was able to identify the signs and characteristics of human trafficking.

“Our goal is to target the people that would take advantage of survivors,” Milinovich said. “People who groom, recruit, isolate, control and abuse the survivors.”

David Laing, a detective specializing in human trafficking for the force, said Project Pacific was a year-long investigation that started in April 2022.

Laing said the caller detailed what police allege was an illegal bawdy-house operating out of a condominium in Mississauga.

Investigators identified a “criminal network operating multiple illegal bawdy-houses,” Laing said.

The bawdy-houses were being openly advertised online for sexual services, he said, adding there were several people benefiting from the victimization and exploitation of the victims in the sex trade.

Laing said the victims were all of Chinese descent, with varying immigration statuses.

He added that supports have been given to the survivors on a case-by-case basis as “the vulnerabilities of these victims did vary between each individual.”

Laing said most of the victims were exploited due to their immigration status and not being allowed to work legally in Canada for various reasons.

“The importance of Project Pacific was that one member in our community recognized something that didn’t seem right, maybe they didn’t know exactly what it was, but they saw signs that were similar to human trafficking and made that phone call to the Peel Region police,” Laing told reporters.

“It just shows the impact that one community member can have to ultimately save the victims and survivors of this.”

Five suspects have been charged in connection with the investigation, four women and one man.

Charges include exercising control, direction or influence; multiple counts of deriving material to benefit from sexual service; and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

“Education and prevention are key,” Milinovich, said urging the public to be vigilant.

“We ask our community to know the signs of human trafficking. Resources are available online and on our website to help you identify signs such as isolation from friends and family and being showered by expensive gifts and manipulated by people they are connected with.”

Milinovich said anyone who suspects human trafficking can call 1-833-900-1010 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.