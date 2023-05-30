Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Motorcycle crash in Surrey leaves 1 dead

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 10:43 pm
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Surrey on Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Surrey on Tuesday afternoon. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A motorcyclist is dead following a collision in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday.

Surrey RCMP said the crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. at the intersection of 168 Street and Fraser Highway.

“One person with significant injuries was located. Despite life saving measures provided by first responders, the person did not survive,” Mounties said in a media release.

The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team and Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service were deployed, and are investigating the cause of the collision.

Police warned drivers of traffic closures on Fraser Highway and 168 Street and advised people to avoid the area amid “significant congestion.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video shot in the area at the time is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Motorcycle safety'
Traffic Tips: Motorcycle safety
SurreyFatal CollisionSurrey RCMPSurrey crashSurrey collisionMotorcycle fatalsurrey motorcycle crashmotorcylcist killedsurrey motorcycle fatal
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers