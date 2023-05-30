Motorcycle crash in Surrey leaves 1 dead

See more sharing options

A motorcyclist is dead following a collision in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday.

Surrey RCMP said the crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. at the intersection of 168 Street and Fraser Highway.

“One person with significant injuries was located. Despite life saving measures provided by first responders, the person did not survive,” Mounties said in a media release.

The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team and Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service were deployed, and are investigating the cause of the collision.

Police warned drivers of traffic closures on Fraser Highway and 168 Street and advised people to avoid the area amid “significant congestion.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video shot in the area at the time is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

