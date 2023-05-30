Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

New demonstration garden promotes sustainability in Calgary

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 8:24 pm
Click to play video: 'New demonstration garden promotes sustainability in Calgary'
New demonstration garden promotes sustainability in Calgary
Watch: There’s a new effort to get Calgarians to be more sustainable when they’re out working in their gardens. As Gil Tucker shows us, it’s all about watering less and helping the pollinators do more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new effort to get Calgarians to be more sustainable when they’re out working in their gardens focuses on watering less and helping the pollinators do more.

People at the Calgary Horticultural Society are putting the finishing touches on a new demonstration garden at their facility in the city’s southwest.

It’s aimed at encouraging people to put in more native plants, which don’t need much watering and also help to attract the all-important pollinators into a yard.

“Wildflowers also attract some very interesting birds, which are valuable to us because they give us more species of animals using the land,” the society’s Kath Smythe said. “The other thing I like about wildflowers is just the varying colours because every day there’s a new discovery that’s flowering and you think: ‘Oh, that’s great!”

The society is also encouraging gardeners to put a ‘bug hotel’ in their yard — a small habitat custom-made to attract insects.

Story continues below advertisement

“By planting flowers and greenery (on the bug hotel) we’re giving a place for pollinators to come,” Smythe explained.

Trending Now

“The ladybugs lay their eggs in these,” she said, pointing to the larch cones she’s collected to add to the bug hotel in her yard.

The Calgary Horticultural Society is inviting members of the public to attend the official opening of the new demonstration garden.

The “Be Yard Smart” event is a free event that runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, at the society’s facility in Richmond Green Park in southwest Calgary.

More on Science and Tech
GardeningGardenSustainabilityCalgary EventsHorticultureGardenerBe Yard SmartBug hotelsFree events CalgarySustainable gardeningThe Calgary Horticultural Society
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers