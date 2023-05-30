Students in Saskatchewan learn about agriculture in the classrooms

Send this page to someone via email

Students across the province are getting the full farming experience thanks to a program by Food Farm called Agriculture In the Classroom (AITC-SK). This program occurs twice a year in 10 locations across Saskatchewan to bring teach students the different sectors and topics of agriculture.

The AITC-SK Communications Manager said for students to learn where their food comes from is important to highlight and to embrace the pride for Saskatchewan agriculture.

“The students get to actively participate in growing ingredients for foods that they commonly eat, so they’re involved in the seeding and then involved in the harvesting,” said Chandra Guzikowski.

“They’re actually involved in the learning. All of the stations have hands on activities, so they get to learn about all different parts of agriculture that are connected to them through food.”

Guzikowski said students spends a half day attending different stations that are all on different sectors and topics of agriculture. Some of those stations might be learning about bees, dairy, beef, wheat, farm safety and even farm equipment.

The students get a planting station to plant seeds for commonly-grown foods or commonly-grown ingredients like wheat and potatoes. In the fall, they get to harvest their crops.

“Lots of these really great ingredients are grown right here in our province. The fields that they’re driving by the cow in the pasture that they see, that is actually food grown here in Saskatchewan,” she said.

“That feeds the people in Saskatchewan, but it also feeds the people in the world. So, it’s something that they should be really proud of — to be part of Saskatchewan, knowing just how important our agriculture industry, how important it is.”

This year, Food Farms celebrates 10 years in operation and will have 10 locations in Swift Current, Prince Albert, Lumsden, Kindersley, Melfort, Moose Jaw, Yorkton, Norquay, Tisdale and Watrous.

