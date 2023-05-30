Saskatchewan FILUs are happy with federal funding announced for MMIWG2S+

The federal government recently announced funding $95.8 million over five years and $20.4 million ongoing starting in 2023-24, to support families of missing and murdered Indigenous people and Indigenous victims of crime. These expanded services now include MMIWG2S+, men and boys.

This is something that many Family Information Liaison Units (FILUs) have continuously worked towards, to have their voices heard from both levels of government.

“It’s really been something that really warms my heart simply because now we have the federal government acknowledging the importance of family and the kind of work that we do with MMIWG and to include men and boys,” said Dorothy Myo, Metis Nation of Saskatchewan (MN-S) Deputy Chief Self-government.

For years, Myo worked with the Saskatchewan government’s FILU and also helped the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) establish its own FILU. She said the federal government’s announcement affirms the work that FILUs have been doing for years.

“I’m really looking forward to having some more good discussions with both governments,” she said. “It affirms really and acknowledges the importance of how some of these programs are Indigenous-led; it begins to incorporate our values into those programs, the value of families and our extended kinship systems … now we can certainly officially provide these supports for men and boys as well.”

FSIN Vice-Chief Heather Bear says they welcome the announcement and are very pleased about the inclusion of Indigenous men and boys.

“Any time valuable resources can be put towards the mandate to put an end to violence against women and girls and, of course, LGBTQ+,” said Vice-Chief Bear. “The (FILUs) are very critical to our families getting the support and help they need. Whether it’s through the legal process, their access to justice, healing – healing is paramount – and, of course, culturally sensitive and appropriate, relevant support.”

The federal announcement was made on Monday by Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller and Justice and Attorney General of Canada Minister David Lametti.

“Families, survivors and communities of missing and murdered Indigenous Peoples have a right to find closure for themselves and their loved ones, and to have access to culturally safe and trauma-informed resources, when and where they need it,” stated Minister Miller in a release. “The funding announced will contribute to ensuring that these services are available, as we continue the critical work of implementing the Calls for Justice.”

Currently, FILU supports at least 170 families of MMIWG across the province of Saskatchewan, many of which are considered long-term missing persons or historical cases.

“In 2020, an independent evaluation indicated that over 90 per cent of families served by the FILU have reported they are receiving information or assistance in a way that respected their beliefs and culture,” stated the province in an email statement.

FILUs across Canada will be funded $37.3 million over five years and $7.75 million annually on an ongoing basis to ensure that critical services are provided to families of all missing and murdered Indigenous people, including men and boys.

With this investment, the federal government is implementing Truth and Reconciliation Commission Call to Action No. 40, which calls upon all levels of government to create, in collaboration with Indigenous Peoples, adequately funded and accessible Indigenous-specific victim programs and services.

