Rally planned in response to Greater Saskatoon Catholic School leaked email

A rally is being held outside the Greater Saskatoon Catholic School board building on Thursday in response to a leaked email instructing teachers to stay away from a rainbow tent at the Nutrien Children’s Festival set to have a Drag Queen Storytime aimed at all ages.

The school division has received backlash for the email, with the most recent response involving paint being thrown on the building over the weekend.

Global News reached out to Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools and received a statement about the vandalism.

“We respect the rights of people to peacefully demonstrate and express their opinions. It is unfortunate that paint was splattered on the building,” wrote GSCS.

The rally on Thursday is being called a “Rally Against Bigotry,” according to a poster on the SURJ YXE Facebook page.

It calls for people to gather at the building at 420 22nd St. E., at 4:15 p.m., adding to “bring signs and wear your pride.”

“We stand firmly against any queerphobia/transphobia in our communities and call for the removal of any staff or board members in our publicly funded school systems who hold such discriminatory beliefs,” claimed the rally poster.

Global News tried to reach out to event organizers but was told they wouldn’t be speaking to the media.

GSCS has apologized for the leaked email, with the director of education Francois Rivard saying the school division welcomes members of the 2SLGBTQ community.

“The development of the human person and interpersonal relationships are topics that must involve families. We honour parents and caregivers as first and primary educators of their children. Families who send their children to Catholic schools have a reasonable expectation that the education their children receive is consistent with Catholic teachings and is age-appropriate. Therefore, parents and caregivers are best positioned to decide on their children’s participation in this programming within the festival,” wrote Rivard.

“As a school division, we continue to welcome members of the 2SLGBTQ community. We are committed to true dialogue in order that we may pastorally serve each family based on their unique needs. We strive to build positive relationships with all students. It is not only our imperative as educators, it is our call as Catholics to recognize the inherent, god-given dignity of all persons.”

He added that the message sent was never intended to be viewed as one of judgment, hate or exclusion, and apologized and acknowledged the hurt that it caused.

That hasn’t stopped other organizations from calling for more inclusive policies, however, with both the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations and the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation weighing in.

“Despite an apology from the division, it is essential that the school division develops and implements comprehensive policies and initiatives that promote diversity, equity and inclusion,” Vice Chief Aly Bear said.

“These measures should include education and awareness campaigns, training programs for staff and students, and the establishment of support networks to address the specific needs and challenges faced by the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.”

The teachers federation noted that in their 2023 member survey, roughly 90 per cent of teachers who responded felt acceptance of diversity in gender identity and expression among students in the school environment was important or very important in supporting positive outcomes in their schools.

“Policies and directives in schools that are not inclusive, or are even discriminatory, directly impact a significant number of students and their families. This alienates them and removes their ability to feel safe and accepted for who they are,” said Samantha Becotte, STF president.

“Regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation all students and school staff have the right to feel safe, respected and accepted in their learning and work environments.”

STF also noted they offer queer identity resources for teachers on their website, which includes Ministry of Education resources, welcome posters, and a list of books on the topic.