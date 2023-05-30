Menu

Crime

Man arrested, charged after firearm pointed at Clareview gas station

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 1:19 pm
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle is pictured outside the police departmentÕs downtown division offices in Edmonton, Alberta on April 12, 2023. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle is pictured outside the police department's downtown division offices in Edmonton on April 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton
A 32-year-old man has been charged with firearms offences after a gun was pointed at multiple people at the Manning Crossing Safeway gas bar in Edmonton’s Clareview neighbourhood Monday morning.

Police say they received a call around 6 a.m. that a man was pointing a firearm at an employee before she locked herself in the gas station’s back room.

The man pointed the gun at two other witnesses, whom police are now asking to come forward.

Police say they found Joey Benoit-Fiorta in the area and arrested him. He faces charges of possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm, pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon.

Trending Now

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.

