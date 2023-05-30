Barrie and Orillia topping the charts for 2023 worst roads list

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie is topping the leaderboard but maybe not in the way the city is hoping, taking up four of the top five spots on the worst roads in central Ontario list, according to CAA.

The automotive organization released its annual list of Worst Roads in Ontario, which included a regional section for the central region, which includes Bruce County, Dufferin County, Grey County, Muskoka District Municipality and Simcoe County.

While Orillia’s Laclie Street was top of the list for the region and listed as sixth in the province for the worst, the next four spots were dominated by the city of Barrie.

This is the second year in a row Laclie Street has topped the list for the central region, but the first time it has made the top 10 list for worst streets in the province.

Barrie’s Duckworth Street, Huronia Road, Essa Road and Tiffin Street ranked from the second to fifth worst for the whole central region.

