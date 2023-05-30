Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect located in Peterborough residence following stabbing: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 11:42 am
Police investigate a stabbing at a residence in Peterborough on May 30, 2023. View image in full screen
Police investigate a stabbing at a residence in Peterborough on May 30, 2023. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say a man from Peterborough, Ont., faces multiple charges in connection with a stabbing in the city Monday morning.

On Tuesday the Peterborough Police Service provided additional details on the incident at a residence in the area of Stewart and Wolfe streets. Police say around 10:15 a.m. May 29, officers responded to a reported stabbing and located a male victim outside the home.

Officers attended to the victim before paramedics took him to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police learned a dispute had escalated between two men which led to one of them being stabbed. A suspect was located following a search of the home.

A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and uttering threats.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Guilty plea in deadly North Vancouver library stabbing spree'
Guilty plea in deadly North Vancouver library stabbing spree
Related News
StabbingPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimepeterborough stabbingWolfe StreetPeterborough NewsPeterborough stabbing arrest
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers