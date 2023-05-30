Suspect located in Peterborough residence following stabbing: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man from Peterborough, Ont., faces multiple charges in connection with a stabbing in the city Monday morning.

On Tuesday the Peterborough Police Service provided additional details on the incident at a residence in the area of Stewart and Wolfe streets. Police say around 10:15 a.m. May 29, officers responded to a reported stabbing and located a male victim outside the home.

Officers attended to the victim before paramedics took him to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police learned a dispute had escalated between two men which led to one of them being stabbed. A suspect was located following a search of the home.

A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and uttering threats.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.