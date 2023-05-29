Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

1 in custody after morning stabbing in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 12:54 pm
A residence is cordoned off following a reported stabbing in Peterborough, Ont. on May 29, 2023. View image in full screen
A residence is cordoned off following a reported stabbing in Peterborough, Ont. on May 29, 2023. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
A man is in custody and one person was taken to hospital following an alleged stabbing in Peterborough, Ont., on Monday morning.

Around 10:15 a.m., officers were called to a residence at Stewart and Wolfe streets for reports of a man suffering from a stab wound.

Police say officers located a male who was transported to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre with non-life threatening injuries.

The residence remains cordoned off as police investigate.

“There is no immediate threat to public safety,” police stated at 12:20 p.m.

No word yet on what charges may be pending.

More to come.

