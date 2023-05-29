1 in custody after morning stabbing in Peterborough: police

A man is in custody and one person was taken to hospital following an alleged stabbing in Peterborough, Ont., on Monday morning.
Around 10:15 a.m., officers were called to a residence at Stewart and Wolfe streets for reports of a man suffering from a stab wound.
Police say officers located a male who was transported to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre with non-life threatening injuries.
The residence remains cordoned off as police investigate.
“There is no immediate threat to public safety,” police stated at 12:20 p.m.
No word yet on what charges may be pending.
More to come.
