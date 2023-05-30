Motorcycle, delivery van collide in Cambridge sending Kitchener man to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A Kitchener man was rushed to hospital for treatment after a motorcycle and delivery van collided in Cambridge, Ont., on Monday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the collision between the two vehicles occurred near Pinebush and Balmoral roads at around noon.

The driver of the motorcycle was a 33-year-old man from Kitchener. Paramedics took him to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The delivery van driver was also from Kitchener and the 31-year-old man did not report any injuries to police as a result of the collision.

The crash remains under investigation, according to police, who are asking any witnesses or people with dashcam footage to contact the traffic unit at 519-570-9777 extension 8856.