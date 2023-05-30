Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Motorcycle, delivery van collide in Cambridge sending Kitchener man to hospital

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 12:45 pm
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Kitchener man was rushed to hospital for treatment after a motorcycle and delivery van collided in Cambridge, Ont., on Monday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the collision between the two vehicles occurred near Pinebush and Balmoral roads at around noon.

The driver of the motorcycle was a 33-year-old man from Kitchener. Paramedics took him to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The delivery van driver was also from Kitchener and the 31-year-old man did not report any injuries to police as a result of the collision.

The crash remains under investigation, according to police, who are asking any witnesses or people with dashcam footage to contact the traffic unit at 519-570-9777 extension 8856.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'OPP officer, school bus driver killed in Ontario collision'
OPP officer, school bus driver killed in Ontario collision
Advertisement
More on Canada
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeMotorcycle CrashCambridge crimeMotorcycle CollisionCambridge collisionPinebush road cambridgeKitchener man injuredBalmoral Road Cambridge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers