Canada

Pedestrian collision closes part of Highway 1 near Banff

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 9:29 pm
An RCMP police vehicle is shown in this April 28, 2023 file photo. View image in full screen
An RCMP police vehicle is shown in this April 28, 2023 file photo. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
A “serious” collision involving a pedestrian has shut down part of the Trans-Canada Highway near Banff.

At 5:36 p.m., 511 Alberta reported westbound Highway 1 was closed at the Banff Avenue entrance into the mountain park town.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP are on the scene diverting traffic around the collision scene by the off and on ramp.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is on the scene and the highway is expected to be closed into the evening.

CollisionFatal CollisionTrans-Canada HighwayBanffBanff National ParkPedestrian CollisionBanff Avenue
