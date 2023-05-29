Pedestrian collision closes part of Highway 1 near Banff

Send this page to someone via email

A “serious” collision involving a pedestrian has shut down part of the Trans-Canada Highway near Banff.

At 5:36 p.m., 511 Alberta reported westbound Highway 1 was closed at the Banff Avenue entrance into the mountain park town.

WB Hwy1 at Banff Ave in Banff – CLOSED due to MVC. Local detour on site. Expect delays in the area. (5:36pm) #ABRoads #ABParks @BanffNP — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) May 29, 2023

RCMP are on the scene diverting traffic around the collision scene by the off and on ramp.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is on the scene and the highway is expected to be closed into the evening.