Pedestrian collision closes part of Highway 1 near Banff

A “serious” collision involving a pedestrian has shut down part of the Trans-Canada Highway near Banff.
At 5:36 p.m., 511 Alberta reported westbound Highway 1 was closed at the Banff Avenue entrance into the mountain park town.
RCMP are on the scene diverting traffic around the collision scene by the off and on ramp.
Police are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist is on the scene and the highway is expected to be closed into the evening.
