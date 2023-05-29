Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston Humane Society limits services to deal with overcrowding issues

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 5:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Kingston Humane Society limits services to deal with overcrowding issues'
Kingston Humane Society limits services to deal with overcrowding issues
WATCH: "We are at record numbers. we have not dropped below 230 animals in care for 20 months," the Kingston Humane Society's Executive Director Gord Hunter told Global News.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Kingston Humane Society has had to shut its doors to public visits and animal surrenders from May 29 to June 2.

“It’s not something we want to do,” said Gord Hunter, the shelter’s executive director.

The humane society has a capacity for 96 cats and 48 dogs. Currently, Hunter says the charitable organization is well above its 144 cat and dog limit.

“We are at record numbers. We have not dropped below 230 animals in care for 20 months,” said Hunter.

Hunter says stray, abandoned and surrendered dogs have steadily increased since pandemic restrictions have eased.

“Any given day we can have 10 strays that come in, we can have multiple people looking to surrender,” said Adele McParlan the Kingston Humane Society’s client care supervisor.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'How Canadians can help animal shelter struggling with capacity'
How Canadians can help animal shelter struggling with capacity

McParlan and one other staff member traditionally look after pet adoptions, along with strays and surrendered animals that come through their doors.

With the volume of dogs coming into the Humane Society, adoption application processing has ground to a halt.

McParlan says one adoption can take up to two weeks to complete.

“We have to call some references, obviously we’re calling people and asking some personal questions,” said McParlan. “So we to make sure there’s not a lot of people in the front lobby when we’re doing that.”

Processing adoptions will be McParlans’ prime work while the Humane Society is reducing its services for five days.

Trending Now

Usually, humane societies help each other out by taking animals from one region to another to deal with capacity challenges but Hunter says under the current circumstances that’s not an option.

Story continues below advertisement

“Right now nobody has room, none of the rescues have room, none of the humane societies or animal welfare organizations have room. We’re all in the same boat,” said Hunter.

The Kingston Humane Society is also looking for more foster families to help deal with the current crisis.

“We’re trying to get those animals out the door via adoption, via foster if we can,” said Hunter.

The Kingston Humane Society could potentially return to full services before Friday according to Hunter, if the organization is able to get on top of adoptions and fostering quickly as the week progresses.

Click to play video: 'Animal shelters in B.C. full amid high inflation'
Animal shelters in B.C. full amid high inflation
KingstonnewsDogsCatsShelterAdoptionKingston Humane SocietyRescuesstraysSurrender Services
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers