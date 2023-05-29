Saskatoon raises Reconciliation Flag ahead of National Indigenous History Month

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon held a flag-raising at Civic Square Monday for the Reconciliation Flag in preparation for National Indigenous History Month and National Indigenous Peoples Day.

“As we raise the Reconciliation Flag, we remind everyone that the act of reconciliation is not just one day but a conversation that should happen every day,” says Saskatoon Tribal Council Tribal Chief Mark Arcand.

2:17 Monument unveiled in Merritt to honour Indigenous veterans

“Moving towards the future we see a better province when people come together in the spirit of reconciliation.”

Story continues below advertisement

Drumming and singing rang throughout the square, with several speakers taking to the podium.

“The annual raising of the Reconciliation Flag is so significant to so many in our community. It represents a commitment to Reconciliation — the process of building bridges between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples,” says Shirley Isbister, president of the Central Urban Métis Federation Incorporated (CUMFI).

“We really hope that residents of Saskatoon will take advantage of all the opportunities to learn about and participate in Indigenous culture in the month ahead. There will be powwows, art exhibitions, programming at Wanuskewin, and an Indigenous Peoples Day celebration in Victoria Park. It’s important that people make an effort; Reconciliation is everyone’s responsibility,” says Kathie Pruden-Nansel with Métis Nation—Saskatchewan.

7:09 2 years since suspected unmarked graves discovered

The city’s new Reconciliation visual identity was unveiled as well, with a design created through consultation with community elders.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark noted there was still work to do.

“There are far too many families, children, Survivors in our community who face enormous barriers every day in our community and province. People who do not experience Saskatoon as a place of support and belonging,” Clark said.

“Let’s lean in now and build a better path by humbly recognizing the ways that have failed and boldly co-create the way forward with Indigenous partners.”