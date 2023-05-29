2 impaired driving arrests in 2 hours after crashes into poles in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Two vehicle crashes into hydro poles within a span of two hours led to impaired driving arrests in Peterborough, Ont.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the first incident occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of Wolseley and Barnado streets.

No injuries were reported and the driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

The 53-year-old Peterborough woman was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count of disobeying a stop sign – failure to stop.

She was issued a 90-day automatic driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on June 21.

Novice driver crash

Then around 3 a.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle crashing into a hydro pole in the area of Water Street and Nassau Mills Road.

No injuries were reported but the driver was determined to be impaired, police said.

The 19-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Under the Highway Traffic Act, he was additionally charged with being a novice driver with a BAC above zero, failure to surrender a licence and to notify an address change, and driving without a valid permit. He was also charged with failure to have an insurance card under the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.

He was issued a 90-day automatic driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

The accused was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court June 20, 2023.