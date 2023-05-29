Highway 1 closed in North Vancouver amid ‘unfolding police incident’

See more sharing options

An “unfolding police incident” in North Vancouver prompted the closure of Highway 1 on Monday, snarling traffic.

In a tweet, North Vancouver RCMP said it was responding to an incident on the Mosquito Creek trail near the freeway.

The highway was closed in both directions between Capilano Road for eastbound traffic and Westview Drive for westbound traffic, and DriveBC warned commuters to expect congestion and delays.

The Mosquito Creek Trial was also closed under the highway.

Police have yet to provide details about the nature of the incident.

More to come…

