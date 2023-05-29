Menu

Crime

Loaded guns, ammunition, cash, drugs, stolen goods seized in Vancouver Island raids

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 3:10 pm
RCMP seize firearms, drugs, cash in Vancouver Island busts  
WATCH: Multiple police agencies seized a host of guns, drugs, stolen goods, and cash through search warrants executed in Langford, Malahat, Saanich and Victoria in May. Officers searched five vehicles and four properties, resulting in what West Shore RCMP labelled a "significant seizure" in a May 29, 2023 press release. 
Multiple police agencies have seized a host of weapons, ammunition, drugs, cash and stolen goods in a series of raids on Vancouver Island this month.

Police executed search warrants on five vehicles and four properties in Langford, Malahat, Saanich, and Victoria, resulting in what West Shore RCMP labelled a “significant seizure” in a Monday news release.

The busts brought in large quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin, liquid drugs and unknown pills, as well as drug packaging materials and a gas mask.

Officers also seized a loaded 50-calibre Desert Eagle handgun, an AR15-style rifle with a loaded, prohibited magazine, three replica guns, five magazines and a prohibited silencer, and large containers of ammunition. The searches also recovered more than $6,000 in cash and $10,000-worth of suspected stolen property in its original packaging.

“Drugs and Organized Crime Unit investigators are dedicated to disrupting drug trafficking and organized crime,” said Sgt. Ryan Walsh in the release.

“This was a significant seizure that will impact drug trafficking beyond the West Shore.”

The West Shore RCMP, the RCMP Emergency Response Team, Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, Saanich police and Victoria Police Strike Force all participated in the investigation.

