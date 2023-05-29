Menu

Traffic

Woman taken to hospital after vehicle drives into lamp pole in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 12:57 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
A woman has been taken to hospital after a vehicle drove into a lamp pole in officials, police say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred on Monday in the Oriole Parkway and Gormley Avenue area at around 12:09 p.m.

Officers said a vehicle drove into a lamp pole.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a woman was taken to a trauma centre in serious, and possibly life threatening condition.

Officers said roads were closed in the area and urged motorists to “use alternate routes.”

