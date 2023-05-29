Woman taken to hospital after vehicle drives into lamp pole in Toronto

A woman has been taken to hospital after a vehicle drove into a lamp pole in officials, police say.
Toronto police said the collision occurred on Monday in the Oriole Parkway and Gormley Avenue area at around 12:09 p.m.
Officers said a vehicle drove into a lamp pole.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a woman was taken to a trauma centre in serious, and possibly life threatening condition.
Officers said roads were closed in the area and urged motorists to “use alternate routes.”
