Woman taken to hospital after vehicle drives into lamp pole in Toronto

A woman has been taken to hospital after a vehicle drove into a lamp pole in officials, police say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred on Monday in the Oriole Parkway and Gormley Avenue area at around 12:09 p.m.

Officers said a vehicle drove into a lamp pole.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a woman was taken to a trauma centre in serious, and possibly life threatening condition.

Officers said roads were closed in the area and urged motorists to “use alternate routes.”

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Oriole Pkwy & Gormley Ave

12:09pm

– victim is being transported to hospital via emergency run

– roads remain closed

– consider alternate routes#GO1211390

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 29, 2023