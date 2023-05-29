Menu

Fire

400 homes evacuated, one destroyed by forest fires in southwestern New Brunswick

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 29, 2023 12:34 pm
Global News Morning New Brunswick: May 29
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global New Brunswick.
About 400 homes in southwestern New Brunswick have been evacuated because of forest fires that began Sunday after an all-terrain vehicle that burst into flames.

Saint Andrews, N.B., mayor Brad Henderson said in an interview that the fires are burning near the towns of Bocabec and Chamcook, and the flames have destroyed one home.

He says despite the efforts of dozens of firefighters, the fires are still burning at a “concerning” level.

Andrews says fire crews were called immediately Sunday when the ATV fire began, but dry conditions and overnight winds helped the flames spread quickly to form several fires.

He says officials are preparing for people to have to stay away from their homes again tonight.

Saint Andrews sits at the tip of a small peninsula, about five kilometres south of Chamcook and 14 kilometres southwest of Bocabec.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

