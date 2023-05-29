Menu

Politics

Manitoba to fund project aimed at helping families affected by violent crime

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 12:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Manitoba announces funding support to enhance Mount Carmel, Thunderwing Project'
Manitoba announces funding support to enhance Mount Carmel, Thunderwing Project
WATCH: Mount Carmel Clinic executive director Bobbette Shoffner responded to the province's announcement on Monday to anchor the Thunderwing Project at Mount Carmel Clinic. The Manitoba-led project mobilizes support around community safety and family well-being, with additional service focusing on women who are in contact with the justice system.
A program aimed at helping families affected by violent crime will be expanding.

The province announced Monday that it will be funding the Mount Carmel Clinic to the tune of $200,000 in support of the Thunderwing project, which co-ordinates community supports for those affected by crime.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen said a further $100,000 will also be made available to the program, in support of women who are in contact with the justice system.

Mount Carmel will now administer the program, which previously fell under the purview of the Department of Justice.

“Community mobilization works to connect at-risk individuals to supports they need to address and stabilize crises, while alleviating demands on police and the justice system,” Goertzen said in a statement Monday.

“Thunderwing has demonstrated significant outcomes in supporting individuals and families facing multiple barriers, and the Manitoba government is pleased to enable Mount Carmel Clinic to administer this important project. The clinic offers primary health and social services, connections to Indigenous Elders and supports that complement the collaborative approach.”

Click to play video: 'Pilot project to assist domestic violence victims becomes permanent'
Pilot project to assist domestic violence victims becomes permanent
