Emergency declared in Meaford after fire prompts water contamination concerns

The Municipality of Meaford, Ont., declared an emergency over the weekend due to environmental concerns following a fire at an automotive repair shop.

The municipality is concerned about contaminants leaching into the ground and the water supply in Georgian Bay around Johnny B’s Automotive and Car Care following the fire.

The fire broke out at the shop on Sykes Street North on Thursday, destroying the building.

A “do-not-consume” advisory was issued Sunday for all residents of the municipal water system until further notice.

The municipal water system has been restored and conservation of water is no longer necessary. However, the Municipality has issued a “do-not-consume” advisory until the Ministry of Environment completes all required tests. For more info, visit https://t.co/oiZ72hi2Td#Meaford pic.twitter.com/kwwCugra3p — Meaford (@Meaford) May 26, 2023

Chief administrative officer Rob Armstrong said they sent water to be tested Saturday to determine if it was contaminated.

“We do not believe it’s contaminated. This is to ensure the safety of the residents is in place,” Armstrong told Global News.

“The municipality become concerned about water to fight the fire being mixed with burnt materials onsite being mixed with Georgian Bay being (nearby) and then, in turn, being close to our municipal water intake.”

@CTVBarrieNews Meaford auto repair shop on fire. Fire crews on scene. People as far as Owen Sound are seeing smoke from this fire. pic.twitter.com/rKKEjNuA3v — Terri (@Terri208) May 25, 2023

The Ministry of the Environment and Public Health Ontario have been contacted and are advising the municipalities on the best steps forward.

“We believe that the best approach is to declare an emergency to ensure the municipality can take all necessary steps to protect the community and request assistance from appropriate agencies,” Mayor Ross Kentner said on Sunday.

Armstrong said there are no guarantees on timing but is hoping to have news later Monday on the water quality and they are also planning for a more extended response if needed.

Bulk water is available at the Meaford & St. Vincent Community Centre between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. every day until the “do-not-consume” advisory is lifted.

The temporary water distribution and refill centre is receiving a large order of bottled water at 3 p.m. Monday. The municipality said the bottled water supply is limited.

“We are doing everything that we can to expedite the approvals that we need from provincial partners. While we know this is an inconvenience to residents and businesses, we expect to have additional information about the ‘do-not-consume’ advisory within the next 48 hours. Our thoughts are with the owners of Johnny B’s, as they will be dealing with the consequences of Thursday’s fire for months to come,” said Kentner.