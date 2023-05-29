Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, May 29

Send this page to someone via email

Call for blood donors, Saskatoon police respond to bail reform legislation and the Saskatchewan Rattlers are ready for the new CEBL season.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, May 29, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

New donors needed to meet patient needs: Canadian Blood Services

Canadian Blood Services is rallying people across the country with a need for new donors.

In Saskatoon, there are many appointments available from now until the end of June.

Lisa Beechinor, territory manager of donor relations, looks at the donor goal to help meet ongoing patient needs in Saskatoon and across the province.

Saskatoon police respond to proposed bail reform legislation

New federal legislation has been tabled that, if passed, would place a reverse onus on bail conditions for people charged with serious violent offences.

Saskatoon police Deputy Chief Cam McBride looks at whether the proposed bail reform changes fit with what the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police was calling for and if it goes far enough.

McBride also discusses if they have noticed an uptick in crime as the weather warms in this interview with Chris Carr.

Saskatchewan Rattlers ready to hit the court for the 2023 CEBL season

The Saskatchewan Rattlers are back in action for the 2023 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season.

They hit the court for their first game and home opener on May 31 at SaskTel Centre against the Vancouver Bandits.

Rattlers vice-president Brad Kraft joins Chantal Wagner to talk about the upcoming season, some of the new faces and what fans need to know for the new season.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, May 29

Hot and sunny start to the week — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, May 29, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.