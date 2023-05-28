Menu

Canada

Whitemouth RCMP launch investigation into Winnipeg boy feared drowned at Sturgeon Falls

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted May 28, 2023 12:07 pm
A 12-year-old boy from Winnipeg is feared drowned at Sturgeon Falls in the Whiteshell Provincial Park, RCMP are investigating. . View image in full screen
A 12-year-old boy from Winnipeg is feared drowned at Sturgeon Falls in the Whiteshell Provincial Park, RCMP are investigating. . DD
A 12-year-old boy from Winnipeg is feared drowned at Sturgeon Falls in the Whiteshell Provincial Park, RCMP are investigating.

On Saturday, at 11:44 a.m. Whitemouth RCMP was told the boy was last seen climbing down rocks when he slipped into the water and almost immediately went under the rapids.

Police say a bystander jumped into the water to try to help but unfortunately could not safely bring him to shore.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, along with assistance from Manitoba Conservation Officers & Manitoba Parks staff, are on the scene and continue to investigate.

RCMPManitobawinnipegDrowningWhiteshell Provincial Parkdrowning investigationyouth feared drowned
