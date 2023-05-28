Whitemouth RCMP launch investigation into Winnipeg boy feared drowned at Sturgeon Falls

Send this page to someone via email

A 12-year-old boy from Winnipeg is feared drowned at Sturgeon Falls in the Whiteshell Provincial Park, RCMP are investigating.

On Saturday, at 11:44 a.m. Whitemouth RCMP was told the boy was last seen climbing down rocks when he slipped into the water and almost immediately went under the rapids.

0:51 Swimming safety advocate calls for more lesson accessibility for young Manitobans

Police say a bystander jumped into the water to try to help but unfortunately could not safely bring him to shore.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, along with assistance from Manitoba Conservation Officers & Manitoba Parks staff, are on the scene and continue to investigate.