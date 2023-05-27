Menu

Canada

‘Give people hope’: Walks for Alzheimer’s held across Saskatchewan

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted May 27, 2023 5:40 pm
The Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan hosted it's annual IG Wealth Management walk for Alzheimer's on May 27, across Sask. View image in full screen
The Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan hosted it's annual IG Wealth Management walk for Alzheimer's on May 27, across Sask. Gates Guarin / Global News
Walks across the province took place Saturday to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s.

Put on by IG Wealth Management and the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan, the walk is meant to encourage people to lace up their shoes and support people living with dementia in the community.

“We have a lot of people that are out walking today to support people and their families with dementia,” said Karen Marcinkiw, program manager for the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon.

In-person walks took place in Swift Current, Prince Albert, Regina and Saskatoon.

Marcinkiw said walks like this are important to bring the community together and to shine a light for those suffering.

“It is really important that we give people hope,” she said. “We want to continue to find a cure for dementia, but in the meantime, we will continue to offer our support.”

According to the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan, by 2050, more than 42,000 people will be living with dementia in Saskatchewan, and more services will be needed.

One walker in attendance in Saskatoon was Bob Keep, who said dementia hits close to home.

“Alzheimer’s has unfortunately hit my family and my wife came down with it. … My goal is to raise money for charity and hospitals,” Keep said.

Keep said at times it can be difficult to see the community that dementia affects, but Saturday’s event helps remind him he’s not alone.

“You can tell by the response today with all the walkers, that it isn’t as in the background as I thought it was. (Dementia) is right out front,” he said.

Saskatoon NewsRegina NewsDementiaAlzheimer'sAlzheimer Society of SaskatchewanWalk for Alzheimer'sIG Wealth Management
