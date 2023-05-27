Menu

Crime

Burglar takes the cake: Vancouver thief snatches goodies, and cleans store

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 27, 2023 7:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver cupcake thief caught on video, mops glass'
Vancouver cupcake thief caught on video, mops glass
A bewildering break-in to a Vancouver cafe was caught on CCTV footage. The only thing stolen was a box of cupcakes.
A Vancouver cafe burglary was caught on video early Friday but it was not a typical break-in.

The only thing stolen from the store? A box of six cupcakes.

The suspect was also seen doing a number of odd activities in Vancouver’s Sweet Somethings on Dunbar Street.

“At first, it was really upsetting. Businesses have had a really hard time since COVID and it’s really hard for small food businesses to make it,” said Emma Irvine, Sweet Something’s owner.

“So, at first, it was like, ‘another expense, another challenge.’ But then we watched the video and we couldn’t help but laugh.”

In the CCTV videos, the suspect is seen kicking in the front glass door to gain entry.

He then moseys around the shop, tries to open the digital cashier, and even grabs a mop and cleans some floors and glass from the broken front door.

He also took a few selfies on a store phone, which he left behind.

“At first, he hung around the front door, knocking, for like 15 minutes, like he was picking up an order or something. Then he kicked in the door,” Irvine told Global News.

“He started moping up his glass, it was one of the funniest things.

“He also grabbed the store phone, took a few selfies for us as a present I guess, and then took the cupcakes and was on his way.”

cupcake thief View image in full screen
The cupcake thief took a few selfies on a work phone in the cafe. Submitted

Irvine said Vancouver police have been notified and officers are investigating the break-in.

The cafe is raising funds for its broken front door by making light of the situation.

Irvine said it has created a new line of cupcakes, complete with orange glasses much like the ones worn by the suspect, which are being sold to fix the door.

Global News has reached out to Vancouver police for more information.

