Entertainment

Start your engines: 10 babies face off in CFOX Baby 500 race for $5,000

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 27, 2023 4:17 pm
baby race cfox View image in full screen
Matteo, a.k.a. the Coquitlam Comet, dashes out in front of the pack, taking home the $5,000 purse in the CFOX Baby 500. Global News
The Vancouver rock radio station CFOX held its baby race on Saturday which featured 10 of the fastest babies under the age of one from the Lower Mainland.

In the race, which was held at Coquitlam Centre at 11 a.m., the first baby to cross the finish line won $5,000.

That baby was the speedy Matteo, a.k.a. the Coquitlam Comet, who won by a wide margin as he was the only racer to make it past the halfway mark.

“We have a hallway in our house so we would get him to (practise) down the hallway,” said Jessica Williams, Matteo’s mother.

“He has two older sisters who are great at creating distractions.”

Matteo’s parents say their secret is a giant orange ball, which is Matteo’s favourite toy.

Parents and guardians who entered their little ones into the race gave CFOX some entertaining nicknames for the racers.

Those names included the Delta Dasher, New West Nitro, Surrey Slingshot, Aldergrove Arrow, and more.

The 10 contestants were chosen by a random draw.

