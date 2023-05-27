Menu

Sports

Kelowna Dolphins Artistic Swimmers win big at B.C. championship

By Jasmine King & Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted May 27, 2023 5:06 pm
Kelowna Dolphins Artistic Swimmers win big at provincials
WATCH; Several Kelowna athletes have returned from Nanaimo as provincial champions. They are members of the Kelowna Dolphins Artistic Swimmers Club, basically dancers and gymnasts who perform in the water. Kimberly Davidson has their story.
Several Kelowna, B.C., athletes have returned from Nanaimo as B.C. provincial champions. They are members of the Kelowna Dolphins Artistic Swimmers Club, a junior synchronized swimming group.

The Jean Peters Provincial Championship was held over May long weekend and many members also returned with new hardware around their necks — among them Aurora Halsall, who took first place in the 16-20 solo championship.

“I jumped up from sixth place at qualifiers all the way to first place. It was a big thing for me,” Halsall said.

The club had many athletes finish in the top five, making for one happy head coach.

“This has been one of our best years,” said head coach Julia Hansen. “I’m beyond proud of our athletes and their accomplishment. They’ve worked so hard to get these results and it’s amazing to see them here today.”

The Kelowna Dolphins practise five days a week for between two and three hours a day. Practices involve a combination of dry-land and in-water training. Many become interested in the artistic elements involved with the sport.

“I loved gymnastics but I also loved the water. When my mom found this, she was like, ‘This is perfect,'” said swimmer Amira Cocarell.

They describe the process of performing while holding their breath for what amounts to half of their two- to three-minute routine, as being like running a 400-metre sprint while only breathing 50 per cent of the time.

“They have a lot of endurance. Their routines, while they’re only around two to three minutes long, they do a lot. They have very high aerobic capacities. It also requires a lot of flexibility and strength,” Hansen said.

Most of these competitors are just teenagers but have already been working on their sport for about five to seven years.

“It’s really fun,” Cocarell said. “This is a great team great, duet partner, great team.”

But others see it as a big part of their future, as programs range from beginner to masters. The advanced programs are designed to help swimmers who want to take their skills to the next level.

“I’m hoping to be on the UBC university team,” Halsall said.

The squad is already back in the pool, getting their routines ready for the next competition.

