Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of B.C.’s Southern Interior

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several areas in B.C.’s southern interior.

The agency says that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

The watch is in effect throughout the Okanagan Valley including in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton. It was also issued for the South Thompson as well as Boundary and Nicola regions.

Forecasters say the primary hazard will be slow-moving thunderstorms that could produce heavy rain nearing 15 to 20 mm per hour. Heavy downpours can produce flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Environment Canada is advising people to be cautious when thunderstorms are active.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors."

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.