Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man hospitalized after assault, Good Samaritans foil suspect’s escape

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted May 27, 2023 12:03 pm
Winnipeg police say they are thankful for the help of Good Samaritans who prevented a 19-year-old from being further attacked and foiled the suspects escape. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say they are thankful for the help of Good Samaritans who prevented a 19-year-old from being further attacked and foiled the suspects escape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

According to Winnipeg police, a 19-year-old man is in hospital in critical condition following an assault and Good Samaritans helped prevent further harm to the man and kept the suspect from escaping.

On Wednesday, police found the man seriously injured after 5 p.m. in the 1800 block of Ellice Avenue.

Police say he was receiving medical care from concerned bystanders. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and officers arrested a suspect at the scene without incident.

Through their investigation, police learned the suspect and the victim were walking eastbound on Ellice from Ferry Road when a heated discussion erupted.

Police say the suspect began physically assaulting the victim as they continued to walk. The victim was knocked unconscious and robbed of his belongings.

A concerned citizen interrupted the attack and several Good Samaritans helped the victim and prevented the suspect from leaving before police arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the suspect and the victim were previously known to each other.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and robbery. He was detained in custody.

Trending Now

Police are thanking the Good Samaritans who selflessly helped the victim as their actions prevented a continued attack on the victim and assisted officers in safely arresting the suspect.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man, 19, charged in stabbing at grad bush party, police say'
Winnipeg man, 19, charged in stabbing at grad bush party, police say
CrimeManitobawinnipegWinnipeg crimeAggravated AssaultCritical ConditionPhysically assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers