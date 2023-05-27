Winnipeg man hospitalized after assault, Good Samaritans foil suspect’s escape

Send this page to someone via email

According to Winnipeg police, a 19-year-old man is in hospital in critical condition following an assault and Good Samaritans helped prevent further harm to the man and kept the suspect from escaping.

On Wednesday, police found the man seriously injured after 5 p.m. in the 1800 block of Ellice Avenue.

Police say he was receiving medical care from concerned bystanders. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and officers arrested a suspect at the scene without incident.

Through their investigation, police learned the suspect and the victim were walking eastbound on Ellice from Ferry Road when a heated discussion erupted.

Police say the suspect began physically assaulting the victim as they continued to walk. The victim was knocked unconscious and robbed of his belongings.

A concerned citizen interrupted the attack and several Good Samaritans helped the victim and prevented the suspect from leaving before police arrived.

Police say the suspect and the victim were previously known to each other.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and robbery. He was detained in custody.

Police are thanking the Good Samaritans who selflessly helped the victim as their actions prevented a continued attack on the victim and assisted officers in safely arresting the suspect.