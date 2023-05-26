Surrey, B.C. crash leaves 1 dead, 2 in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A collision in Surrey Thursday afternoon left one person dead and two others in hospital.

The crash happened at Highway 17 and Old Yale Road just before 12:30 p.m., Surrey RCMP said in a media release.

Police have not released further details about the victims, including the condition of those taken to hospital.

“Police will be conducting a full investigation into the cause of the collision, including what role speed or other driving behaviours may have played in this collision,” the release said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video shot in the area at the time is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.