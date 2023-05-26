Have you seen Timothy Gorman? B.C. man and dog missing more than 10 days

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Maple Ridge, B.C., are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man and his dog, last seen more than 10 days ago.

Friends last saw Timothy Gorman, 54, around 9 p.m. on May 15, on Dwedney Trunk Road near 250 Street in Maple Ridge.

Neither he nor his dog have been seen since, however recent cell phone data places him in the Lower Mainland, including the Agassiz/Harrison area, according to police.

1:34 What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?

“At this point we aren’t sure if Mr. Gorman simply went on a trip without advising anyone,” Ridge Meadows RCMP Staff Sgt. Michelle Luca said in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

“But police and his friends and family are requesting he check in.”

Gorman is described as five-foot-nine and 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His dog is described as a larger-sized white German Shepherd.

Police said he may be driving a white 2003 Ford F150 pickup with the B.C. licence plate SC3245.