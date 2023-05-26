Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Have you seen Timothy Gorman? B.C. man and dog missing more than 10 days

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 26, 2023 9:25 pm
Timothy Gorman and his dog were last seen on May 15. View image in full screen
Timothy Gorman and his dog were last seen on May 15. Ridge Meadows RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Maple Ridge, B.C., are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man and his dog, last seen more than 10 days ago.

Friends last saw Timothy Gorman, 54, around 9 p.m. on May 15, on Dwedney Trunk Road near 250 Street in Maple Ridge.

Neither he nor his dog have been seen since, however recent cell phone data places him in the Lower Mainland, including the Agassiz/Harrison area, according to police.

Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?

“At this point we aren’t sure if Mr. Gorman simply went on a trip without advising anyone,” Ridge Meadows RCMP Staff Sgt. Michelle Luca said in a media release.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“But police and his friends and family are requesting he check in.”

Gorman is described as five-foot-nine and 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His dog is described as a larger-sized white German Shepherd.

Police said he may be driving a white 2003 Ford F150 pickup with the B.C. licence plate SC3245.

 

More on Crime
missing personMissingMissing ManMaple RidgeMissing Dogmaple ridge missing manmaple ridge missingmissing man and dog
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers