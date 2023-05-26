Menu

Crime

Woman shot in Kamloops Sunday dies, case now a homicide: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 26, 2023 5:24 pm
Kamloops RCMP at the scene of a shooting Sunday that ultimately proved fatal. View image in full screen
Kamloops RCMP at the scene of a shooting Sunday that ultimately proved fatal. Courtesy: CFJC
A woman who was shot on Sunday in Kamloops, B.C., has died of her injuries, RCMP confirmed Friday.

In a media release, Kamloops RCMP said the woman, who was in her 30s, was shot on Valhalla Drive near Tranquille Road around 6 p.m. on May 21.

The woman was taken to hospital, but was removed from life support on Friday and died, police said.

“This is a sad outcome to an act of violence now deemed a homicide,” Supt. Jeff Pelley, officer in charge of the Kamloops RCMP said in the release.

“Resources from our Serious Crime Unit, Forensic Identification Service Unit, General Investigation Support Team, Crime Reduction Unit, and frontline officers continue to progress the investigation.”

Police said they were not releasing any other information to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Anyone with information or video recorded in the area at the time of the shooting is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

