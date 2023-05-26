Menu

Crime

Florida man pleads not guilty in Canada/U.S. human smuggling tragedy in Manitoba

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2023 12:27 pm
Steve Shand is seen in an undated handout photo at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center, in North Dakota. Shand, arrested in January 2022 after the bodies of four people were found near the Canada-US border near Emerson, Man, pleaded not guilty Friday to human smuggling charges.
Steve Shand is seen in an undated handout photo at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center, in North Dakota. Shand, arrested in January 2022 after the bodies of four people were found near the Canada-US border near Emerson, Man, pleaded not guilty Friday to human smuggling charges. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Grand Forks County Correctional Center
A Florida man has pleaded not guilty to human smuggling charges after the frozen bodies of a family of four migrants were found near the Canada-U.S. border in Manitoba last year.

Steve Shand, 48, entered the plea Friday via videoconference as part of his long-delayed arraignment in Duluth, Minn.

Shand faces one count each of bringing people into the U.S. illegally and of transporting them inside the country.

Click to play video: 'RCMP continue to fill in timeline on anniversary of Patel family’s fatal trip to Manitoba'
RCMP continue to fill in timeline on anniversary of Patel family’s fatal trip to Manitoba

He was arrested in January 2022 in a remote area of northern Minnesota, where border agents encountered him with two Indian nationals in a rented passenger van.

Story continues below advertisement

Just over the border near Emerson, Man., RCMP officers discovered the bodies of four people authorities believe froze to death while trying to slip into the U.S. undetected.

Trending Now

Three others in India are facing charges in the deaths of Jagdish Patel, 39, wife Vaishaliben, 37, daughter Vihangi, 11, and three-year-old son Dharmik.

Click to play video: 'Indian authorities want Canadians sent to face charges in Manitoba border deaths'
Indian authorities want Canadians sent to face charges in Manitoba border deaths
Manitoba RCMPCanada-U.S. BorderHuman SmugglingBorder DeathsPatel FamilySteve ShandEmerson border crossing
© 2023 The Canadian Press

