Crime

Man seriously injured in south Mississauga shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 26, 2023 10:53 am
Police tape is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
A man has serious injuries after he was shot in south Mississauga Thursday evening, police say.

Peel Regional Police said it happened at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Premium Way and Lynchmere Avenue, near Hurontario Street and the Queen Elizabeth Way.

The 41-year-old victim was taken to a trauma centre to be treated for gunshot wounds.

Police said he’s in serious but stable condition.

Trending Now

The shooting happened in a residential area, but police didn’t say whether or not it happened at a home.

Investigators appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the area to contact police at 905-453-3311 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Crimepeel regional policeMississaugapeel policeMississauga crimeMississauga shootingPremium Way and Lynchmere AvenuePremium Way and Lynchmere Avenue shootingsouth mississauga shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

