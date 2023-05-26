Man seriously injured in south Mississauga shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A man has serious injuries after he was shot in south Mississauga Thursday evening, police say.

Peel Regional Police said it happened at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Premium Way and Lynchmere Avenue, near Hurontario Street and the Queen Elizabeth Way.

The 41-year-old victim was taken to a trauma centre to be treated for gunshot wounds.

Police said he’s in serious but stable condition.

The shooting happened in a residential area, but police didn’t say whether or not it happened at a home.

Investigators appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the area to contact police at 905-453-3311 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.