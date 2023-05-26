Drugs seized, 4 arrested at Peterborough residence: police

Send this page to someone via email

Four people face drug-related charges following the search of a residence in Peterborough, Ont., on Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, members of the drug unit and emergency response team executed a search warrant at a residence in the area of Park Street North and Dalhousie Street.

There they located and seized 90.3 grams of fentanyl, 136.1 grams of cocaine, 5.96 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 50 hydromorphone pills.

A 44-year-old Peterborough man, a 30-year-old Keene, Ont., woman and a 16-year-old Peterborough boy were arrested and each charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (opioid other than heroin) and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The 16-year-old was also charged with obstructing a peace officer and failure to comply with a release order.

The Keene woman and a 22-year-old man from Quebec were also charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (other drugs).

The Quebec suspect also faces a second drug trafficking charge (cocaine), a charge of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

All four suspects were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.