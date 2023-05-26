Menu

Crime

Man found with stab wounds rushed to Toronto hospital

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 26, 2023 8:49 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News
Toronto police say a man has serious injuries after a stabbing in the city’s Lawrence Heights area on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue and Bolingbroke Road at around 9:43 p.m. for reports of an assault.

Police said when officers arrived they found a victim with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

In a later update, police said he was in stable condition.

There is no word on suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

