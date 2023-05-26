Woman dead, another driver injured after serious crash in Brampton

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peel Regional Police say a woman is dead and another driver has serious injuries after a crash in Brampton early Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Bramalea Road and Sandalwood Parkway at around 2:23 a.m. for a collision.

Police said a woman was pronounced dead on scene.

Another person was taken to hospital, police said.

Police said the intersection will be closed for several more hours.

More to come.