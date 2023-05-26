Woman dead, another driver injured after serious crash in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a woman is dead and another driver has serious injuries after a crash in Brampton early Friday.
Emergency crews were called to Bramalea Road and Sandalwood Parkway at around 2:23 a.m. for a collision.
Police said a woman was pronounced dead on scene.
Another person was taken to hospital, police said.
Police said the intersection will be closed for several more hours.
More to come.
