Woman dead, another driver injured after serious crash in Brampton

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 26, 2023 6:46 am
Image of the crash scene near Bramalea Road and Sandalwood Parkway in Brampton on May 26, 2023. View image in full screen
Image of the crash scene near Bramalea Road and Sandalwood Parkway in Brampton on May 26, 2023. Marianne Dimain / Global News
Peel Regional Police say a woman is dead and another driver has serious injuries after a crash in Brampton early Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Bramalea Road and Sandalwood Parkway at around 2:23 a.m. for a collision.

Police said a woman was pronounced dead on scene.

Another person was taken to hospital, police said.

Police said the intersection will be closed for several more hours.

More to come.

Fatal Crashpeel regional policeBramptonPeel RegionBrampton CrashSandalwood ParkwayBramalea RoadBrampton fatal crashcrash Brampton
