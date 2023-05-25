Menu

Health

Interior Health issues alert for street drug in Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 25, 2023 8:37 pm
IHA says the drug looks like black chunks and that using it has a very high risk of overdosing and a high risk of fatal overdosing. View image in full screen
IHA says the drug looks like black chunks and that using it has a very high risk of overdosing and a high risk of fatal overdosing. Interior Health
Interior Health has issued an alert for a street drug in Kelowna.

The alert is for a drug called Down, which is said to contain very high concentrations of fentanyl and benzodiazepines.

IHA says the drug looks like black chunks and that using it has a very high risk of overdosing and a high risk of fatal overdosing.

“Overdose may not respond to naloxone,” said Interior Health. “Smoking is not safer than injecting.”

It also says users may experience amnesia, sleepiness and nodding out for a long time.

The alert is in effect until June 1.

Interior Health says users should be aware that benzodiazepine-induced sedation is not reversible by naloxone, and to be aware of risks of mixing with other drugs, including alcohol.

More information about drug safety is available on Interior Health’s website drugchecking.ca.

KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganFentanylInterior HealthBC Interiorsouthern interiorIHAStreet DrugsBenzodiazepinesstreet drug alert
