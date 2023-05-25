Suspect sought in $75,000 fraud case involving stolen credit, debit cards in Burnaby

See more sharing options

Police are searching for the suspect in a fraud case that left a victim $75,000 in the red late last year.

The victim said his wallet was stolen in Burnaby in October, and his debit and credit cards were used shortly afterward to rack up a substantial sum of debt.

A debit card was used at a bank in the Metrotown area to withdraw a large sum of cash, while the credit cards were used at various businesses to buy expensive electronics, according to Burnaby RCMP.

The credit cards were also used in South Vancouver and Richmond.

Police released photos of the suspect on Thursday.

“This type of crime can cause financial and emotional hardships,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in a media release.

“If you recognize this suspect, please give our investigators a call.”

Burnaby RCMP can be reached at 604-646-9999. The file number is 22-36633.