Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect sought in $75,000 fraud case involving stolen credit, debit cards in Burnaby

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted May 25, 2023 8:55 pm
Burnaby RCMP are searching for the suspect in a $75,000-fraud case from October 2022. View image in full screen
Burnaby RCMP are searching for the suspect in a $75,000-fraud case from October 2022. Handout/Burnaby RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are searching for the suspect in a fraud case that left a victim $75,000 in the red late last year.

The victim said his wallet was stolen in Burnaby in October, and his debit and credit cards were used shortly afterward to rack up a substantial sum of debt.

A debit card was used at a bank in the Metrotown area to withdraw a large sum of cash, while the credit cards were used at various businesses to buy expensive electronics, according to Burnaby RCMP.

The credit cards were also used in South Vancouver and Richmond.

Click to play video: 'Fraud charges after $150K goes missing in Coquitlam Little League case'
Fraud charges after $150K goes missing in Coquitlam Little League case

Police released photos of the suspect on Thursday.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“This type of crime can cause financial and emotional hardships,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in a media release.

“If you recognize this suspect, please give our investigators a call.”

Burnaby RCMP can be reached at 604-646-9999. The file number is 22-36633.

More on Crime
burnaby rcmpIdentity TheftCredit Card FraudBurnaby crimeBurnaby fraud caseMetrotown fraud caseMetrotown theft
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers