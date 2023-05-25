Suspect sought in $75,000 fraud case involving stolen credit, debit cards in Burnaby

Police are searching for the suspect in a fraud case that left a victim $75,000 in the red late last year.
The victim said his wallet was stolen in Burnaby in October, and his debit and credit cards were used shortly afterward to rack up a substantial sum of debt.
A debit card was used at a bank in the Metrotown area to withdraw a large sum of cash, while the credit cards were used at various businesses to buy expensive electronics, according to Burnaby RCMP.
The credit cards were also used in South Vancouver and Richmond.
Police released photos of the suspect on Thursday.
“This type of crime can cause financial and emotional hardships,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in a media release.
“If you recognize this suspect, please give our investigators a call.”
Burnaby RCMP can be reached at 604-646-9999. The file number is 22-36633.
- Ontario killer who evaded police for 3 years before sentencing back behind bars
- Quebec provincial police conduct raid in Mohawk community of Kanesatake
- N.S. deputy sheriff charged with allegedly naming teen suspect in school stabbing
- Rapper Fetty Wap sentenced to 6 years in jail for drug-trafficking scheme
Comments