Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Heavy police presence’ near Victoria as RCMP respond to reports of armed person

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 25, 2023 7:24 pm
An RCMP police vehicle is shown in this April 28, 2023 file photo. View image in full screen
An RCMP police vehicle is shown in this April 28, 2023 file photo. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The RCMP is urging people to avoid an area northwest of Victoria as police respond to a potential weapons call.

In a Thursday media release, the Westshore RCMP said officers were called to a disturbance at home in the 800 block of Finlayson Arm Road in the District of Highlands.

“Police determined an unknown individual may be armed with a firearm inside the residence and have contained the area,” RCMP said.

“There is a heavy police presence in the area.”

Police closed a section of Finlayson Arm Road in the area, and asked nearby residents to stay in their homes.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'High-risk police incident in Chilliwack ends in arrest'
High-risk police incident in Chilliwack ends in arrest
Standoffweapons callArmed standoffFirearms Callvictoria standoffDistrict of Highlandswesthore rcmpwestshore standoff
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers