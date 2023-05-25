‘Heavy police presence’ near Victoria as RCMP respond to reports of armed person

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP is urging people to avoid an area northwest of Victoria as police respond to a potential weapons call.

In a Thursday media release, the Westshore RCMP said officers were called to a disturbance at home in the 800 block of Finlayson Arm Road in the District of Highlands.

“Police determined an unknown individual may be armed with a firearm inside the residence and have contained the area,” RCMP said.

“There is a heavy police presence in the area.”

Police closed a section of Finlayson Arm Road in the area, and asked nearby residents to stay in their homes.

