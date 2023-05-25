Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Bill introduced to force Quebec landlords to accept pets in rental units

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted May 25, 2023 5:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Should all Quebec tenants have the right to live with their pet?'
Should all Quebec tenants have the right to live with their pet?
WATCH: Half of all Quebec households have a dog or a cat but only a small amount of landlords allow them in their rental agreements. Québec solidaire is putting a bill forward to change that. As Global's Gloria Henriquez reports, the goal is to alleviate the housing crisis and improve animal welfare.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec Solidaire is putting a bill forward to force landlords to accept pets in rental housing units.

Bill 494 seeks to modify the civil code, making animal bans illegal for ongoing and future leases.

It’s something that would bring Montreal resident Tobias Gurl huge relief.

“I think that’s absolutely necessary,” Gurl said. “For folks who have disabilities or who are low income, animals are often very key in our well-being. They provide emotional support, stability in our routine, companionship when we’re unable to find others, they are consistence in inconsistent life.”

Gurl has been searching since March for an apartment that would allow him to keep his service dog Winston.

“We’ve had no luck,” Gurl said.

He says they’ve been locked out of rentals because of Winston several times and with moving day fast approaching, he is on edge.

Story continues below advertisement

“Under a lot of pressure and unwanted,” Gurl said.

It’s exactly what members of Quebec Solidaire say they want to change.

MNA Manon Massé says the legislation is especially important given the ongoing housing crisis.

“To protect animals but also to give to the people the possibility to keep their animals with them,” Massé said at the Quebec national assembly.

More on Canada

The SPCA says no-pet clauses are a growing problem in Montreal.

“It’s one of the main reasons why animals are surrendered to shelters every year,” said Sophie Gaillard, the Montreal SPCA’s director of animal advocacy.

According to Gaillard, 52 per cent Quebec households own a dog or a cat, but only four per cent of rental units allow pets without any restrictions.

The Quebec Landlords Association says building owners and some tenants don’t like the law.

Trending Now

“It’s mostly because of noise complaints and damages caused by the animals when they leave,” said Melissa Lemieux, a lawyer for the Quebec Landlords Association (APQ). “You’re opening a can of worms.”

Lemieux says landlords would be more comfortable accepting pets if the law required a security deposit, because they’re often stuck with costly fines and repair bills.

Story continues below advertisement

But Gurl disagrees with that premise.

“It’s a blame-the-victim scenario that is enabled by landlords and unsympathetic public,” Gurl said. “Housing is key to community well-being. If the residents in a community don’t have stable housing, everything else falls apart.”

Gurl hopes the bill is adopted for his sake and that of all others who rely on their animals.

Click to play video: 'More pets being abandoned due to inflation, says Montreal SPCA'
More pets being abandoned due to inflation, says Montreal SPCA
Quebec politicsQuebec SolidaireMontreal SPCAQuebec housingQuebec Landlords AssociationNo-pet ClauseBill 494
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers