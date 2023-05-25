Crop Report: Saskatchewan producers making ‘tremendous progress’ with seeding

Sixty-eight per cent of this year’s crops in Saskatchewan are in the ground. According to the recent crop report for the week of May 16 to May 22, 2023, producers across the province are making ‘tremendous progress’ with this year’s seeding.

“This is still behind the five-year average of 76 per cent, but it is a very good sign that many producers in the western half of the province have wrapped up seeding or are only a few days away from finishing,” the report reads. “Some producers would like to see some rain to ensure their crop has the moisture needed to emerge evenly and not be held back by dry conditions.”

Looking in the northwest region of the province, producers are almost near completion of seeding as 84 per cent of their crops are in the ground. The west central region follows with 81 per cent, the northeast region with 76 per cent, the southwest with 73 per cent, the east-central with 58 per cent and the southeast corner with 51 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Producers in the northwest are almost done seeding with 84 per cent of their crop now in the ground, followed by the west central with 81 per cent, the northeast with 76 per cent, the southwest with 73 per cent, the east-central with 58 and the southeast with 51 per cent. The report stated that producers in the southeast and east-central are still struggling with excess moisture hindering field operations.

“There were small to moderate rain showers across the province over the week with close to an inch falling in some areas. The Rosetown and Livelong areas received 21 mm, the Kenaston area got 15 mm, the Hafford and Hazenmore areas 10 mm, while other parts of the province received anywhere from one to eight mm,” stated in the report.

“For the most part, the rain was not enough to relieve the dry conditions that some producers are facing. This issue is greatest in the west central region where topsoil moisture has quickly dropped after weeks of minimal precipitation.”

With current temperatures as described as warm and windy, the topsoil moisture rating has dropped in many regions, report stated. Across Saskatchewan, crop land topsoil moisture is rated as two per cent surplus, 63 per cent adequate, 29 per cent short and six per cent very short.

Story continues below advertisement

The report shows that hay and pasture land are rated as 59 per cent adequate, 31 per cent short and 10 per cent very short. However, looking to the northwest, west-central and southwest regions, the report states that these are the driest regions where some producers are worried their newly emerging crop will not have enough moisture to make it through the heat of July without a good soaking of rain.

“Pasture conditions have improved this year from previous years due to some late spring storms bringing much needed moisture. Overall provincial pasture conditions are rated as six per cent excellent, 45 per cent good, 29 per cent fair, 14 per cent poor and six per cent very poor,” according to the report. “Livestock producers are happy to see their pastures green up and improve after two challenging years in many parts of the province. More livestock producers will be moving the remainder of their cow-calf pairs out to pasture as they wrap up seeding operations.”

Saskatchewan producers reported that crop development is around 70 per cent normal for spring cereals, oilseed and pulses but in other parts of the west-central and northwest are behind in development due to dry growing conditions, while in the southeast and east-central crops are delayed due to the excessive moisture conditions.

“Most of the crop damage this week was due to minor flooding, light frosts, drought conditions and flea beetles. Some producers have reported short term delays in seeding due to an inability to access phosphate fertilizer,” the report read. “As supply increases, they have been able to proceed with seeding as planned. Now that seeding has wrapped up for some producers, they will be busy conducting their infield herbicide applications, as well as scouting for pests that pose a risk to their crops.”

Story continues below advertisement

Lastly, producers are reminded to stay vigilant about fire risk with the dry conditions and to have fire prevention equipment at the ready.