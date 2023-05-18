Crop report: Saskatchewan seeding 38 per cent complete

Saskatchewan producers have completed 38 per cent of seeding in the province, which is up 29 per cent from last week.

According to the weekly crop report for the period of May 9 – 15, the substantial progress is still behind the five-year average of 53 per cent, but is close to the 10-year average of 44 per cent.

“Currently, seeding is more advanced in the western half of the province,” the report read. “Rain in the southeast has provided moisture relief while halting seeding operations for a few days.”

The northwest part of the province is the furthest ahead where they have 55 per cent of the crop in the ground; the west-central part is at 54 per cent and the southwest is at 43 per cent. With wet-like conditions, the southeast region has the least amount of acres seeded with 18 per cent done so far.

The report stated that field peas are the crop with the most progress, with 54 per cent seeded.

“Pockets of rain moved through the province last Friday and replenished many dry areas in the southeast. The Bienfait region received the most with up to 78 mm of rain,” the report read. “Other notable rain in the last week includes the Vanguard area receiving 24 mm and the Marengo area receiving 22 mm of rain. Rain was also received in the northern region of the province, with a maximum of 13 mm reported in the North Battleford region.”

The topsoil moisture levels in Saskatchewan have shifted slightly from adequate to short as 69 per cent adequate and 24 per cent short are reported. Pasture and hayland topsoil moisture are 63 per cent adequate and 28 per cent short.

“Producers are busy seeding while watching their early seeded crops begin to emerge,” according to the report. “Many are busy applying pre-seed herbicide applications and pre-working their fields ahead of seeding. Cattle are being moved out to greening pastures and branding has started.”

As some parts of northern Saskatchewan are dealing with wildfires, producers are alert to fire risk and to have fire prevention equipment at the ready.

The full crop report can be viewed on the Saskatchewan government website.