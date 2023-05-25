Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver charged in downtown Hamilton crash that sent bystander to hospital

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 25, 2023 3:57 pm
Police on location at Main Street East and James Street South in Hamilton following a crash April 14, 2023 that sent a bystander to hospital. View image in full screen
Police on location at Main Street East and James Street South in Hamilton following a crash April 14, 2023 that sent a bystander to hospital. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An 86-year-old Hamilton man has been charged in connection with a mid-April downtown crash that sent one person to hospital.

Police say a male bystander, seated on a bus stop bench, suffered a lower-leg injury around 5 p.m. April 14 when a Ford Mustang sedan veered off the roadway and mounted a sidewalk.

The vehicle, travelling eastbound, crashed into multiple fixtures on Main Street, including a building and a light stand, before coming to a stop.

Two others were also transported to hospital, according to paramedics.

The accused is facing a careless driving charge.

Click to play video: 'Royal Roundup: Harry & Meghan’s latest legal troubles'
Royal Roundup: Harry & Meghan’s latest legal troubles
Advertisement
Related News
Hamilton newsHamilton PoliceMotor Vehicle CollisionMVCmain street eastHamilton collisionJames StreetHughson Street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers