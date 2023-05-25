Driver charged in downtown Hamilton crash that sent bystander to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

An 86-year-old Hamilton man has been charged in connection with a mid-April downtown crash that sent one person to hospital.

Police say a male bystander, seated on a bus stop bench, suffered a lower-leg injury around 5 p.m. April 14 when a Ford Mustang sedan veered off the roadway and mounted a sidewalk.

The vehicle, travelling eastbound, crashed into multiple fixtures on Main Street, including a building and a light stand, before coming to a stop.

Two others were also transported to hospital, according to paramedics.

The accused is facing a careless driving charge.

