Traffic

3 sent to hospital after serious crash involving sedan, motorcycle in downtown Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 6:31 pm
Hamilton police closed off a stretch of Main Street East between James and Hughson after a serious crash on April 14, 2023. View image in full screen
Hamilton police closed off a stretch of Main Street East between James and Hughson after a serious crash on April 14, 2023. Global News
Three people have been sent to hospital following a crash on Main Street East at James  in Hamilton, Ont., Friday afternoon.

A paramedics spokesperson told Global News the incident happened sometime around 5 p.m. and involved a sedan and a motorbike.

Two females and a man were transported to a trauma centre with at least two of the injured in serious condition.

Hamilton police have closed off Main between James and Hughson with buses being are rerouted around the area.

More to come…

HamiltonHamilton newsHamilton PoliceMotor Vehicle CollisionMVCmain street eastJames StreetHughson Streetfatal traffic collsion
