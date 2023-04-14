3 sent to hospital after serious crash involving sedan, motorcycle in downtown Hamilton

Three people have been sent to hospital following a crash on Main Street East at James in Hamilton, Ont., Friday afternoon.
A paramedics spokesperson told Global News the incident happened sometime around 5 p.m. and involved a sedan and a motorbike.
Two females and a man were transported to a trauma centre with at least two of the injured in serious condition.
Hamilton police have closed off Main between James and Hughson with buses being are rerouted around the area.
More to come…
