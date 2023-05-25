Menu

Crime

Arson suspect caught on camera setting fire to front door of Richmond home

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 25, 2023 5:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Richmond RCMP release video of arson suspect'
Richmond RCMP release video of arson suspect
WATCH: Richmond RCMP have released video of a suspect they say set fire to the front door of a home on March 27. The video shows the man approach the home on Bryson Place, spray flammable liquid and then light a fire. 
The RCMP in Richmond, B.C., has released video of an arson suspect after the front door of a home was lit on fire on March 27.

Police said just before 3 a.m., officers were called to a suspicious fire at the home on Bryson Place and Bryson Drive.

A 23-year-old resident who was home at the time told police an unknown man poured flammable liquid on the front door and then set it on fire.

The incident was captured on camera and shows the man fleeing the scene.

Police said the resident was able to put the fire out, which only caused minor damage.

The suspect can be seen wearing a dark-coloured surgical face mask, glasses, a baseball cap with a rectangular logo, and a long-sleeved, hooded puffy jacket with an inscription on the upper left chest.

Police said the man may be connected with a four-door, dark-coloured compact sedan, possibly a Hyundai or Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212, quoting Richmond RCMP file number 2023-9289.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit them online at www.solvecrime.ca.

