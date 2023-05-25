Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Modified BB gun, fentanyl seized by Manitoba RCMP at Headingley hotel

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 25, 2023 2:27 pm
A modified BB gun seized by Manitoba RCMP. View image in full screen
A modified BB gun seized by Manitoba RCMP. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Winnipeg man is facing firearm and drug charges after a suspect was spotted with a weapon in a Headingley-area hotel, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police were called to the Portage Avenue scene Tuesday morning with a report of an armed man in a hotel stairwell. Officers found the suspect and seized a modified BB gun, which police said qualifies as a firearm due to the way it was altered. The man was found to be breaching several weapons conditions.

A search of the man also turned up four grams of what police believe to be fentanyl, as well as drug paraphernalia.

A 40-year-old man is now in custody facing charges of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possessing an unauthorized firearm, breaching a release order and possessing a scheduled substance.

In the suspect’s hotel room, RCMP found another man and a woman, as well as drug paraphernalia. Both were arrested, but the man was released without charges. The woman, 38, was discovered to be the subject of an assault warrant and was taken into custody.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police, Border Services arrest man accused of making, selling 3D-printed ‘ghost guns’'
Winnipeg police, Border Services arrest man accused of making, selling 3D-printed ‘ghost guns’
RCMPFentanylManitoba RCMPFirearmscrime in ManitobaBB GunHeadingley RCMPmodified BB gun
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers