Modified BB gun, fentanyl seized by Manitoba RCMP at Headingley hotel

A Winnipeg man is facing firearm and drug charges after a suspect was spotted with a weapon in a Headingley-area hotel, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police were called to the Portage Avenue scene Tuesday morning with a report of an armed man in a hotel stairwell. Officers found the suspect and seized a modified BB gun, which police said qualifies as a firearm due to the way it was altered. The man was found to be breaching several weapons conditions.

A search of the man also turned up four grams of what police believe to be fentanyl, as well as drug paraphernalia.

A 40-year-old man is now in custody facing charges of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possessing an unauthorized firearm, breaching a release order and possessing a scheduled substance.

In the suspect’s hotel room, RCMP found another man and a woman, as well as drug paraphernalia. Both were arrested, but the man was released without charges. The woman, 38, was discovered to be the subject of an assault warrant and was taken into custody.

Police continue to investigate.