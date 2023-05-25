Menu

Weather

Longest stretch of summer-like weather so far this year for southern Ontario on the way

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 25, 2023 1:25 pm
The Toronto skyline is seen on Aug. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto skyline is seen on Aug. 5, 2022. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
The longest stretch of summer-like weather so far this year for southern Ontario is on the way.

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said a large ridge of high pressure that is currently causing cool air with low humidity to come into the region from northern Canada will move off the east coast by early next week.

“The flow around high pressure is clockwise so winds will turn to the southwest and bring in warmer and warmer weather right through the first few days of June along with eventually increasing humidity,” Farnell said.

“Get ready for at least a week of completely sunny skies.”

He said nights will initially be cool, but by next week high temperatures will reach the upper 20s, with nighttime lows in the mid-teens.

Humidity will also slowly rise, making it feel like the low 30s by the middle of next week.

“The dry stretch of weather could last all the way until the first weekend of June so you may need to get out there and water the garden and lawn this weekend,” Farnell said.

OntarioTorontoWeatherToronto weatherOntario weatherSouthern OntarioSouthern Ontario weather
