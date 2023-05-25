Menu

Money

Canadian mortgage debt surges to $2.08T amid high inflation, interest rates 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2023 11:30 am
Click to play video: 'Canada now has highest household debt in G7: CMHC'
Canada now has highest household debt in G7: CMHC
Canada now has the highest level of household debt in the G7, with mortgages making up 75 per cent of owed money, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. Eric Sorensen explains how this makes Canada vulnerable to a global economic crisis, and has advice for homeowners struggling to pay the bills.
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the country’s total residential mortgage debt was $2.08 trillion as of January this year, up six per cent from January 2022.

However, the federal housing agency says in a new report that the rate of growth for mortgage debt slowed compared with recent years.

The report attributes the trend to inflation, rapidly rising interest rates and cooling housing markets, which have weakened consumer confidence and left fewer home buyers looking to buy.

Click to play video: 'Why mortgage and rent costs drove inflation up in Canada'
Why mortgage and rent costs drove inflation up in Canada

Many are choosing to reduce their monthly debt servicing costs and opting for shorter-term fixed-rate mortgages because they expect interest rates to eventually drop.

CMHC’s report says fixed-rate five-year mortgages fell to less than 15 per cent of new mortgages in January. They made up 21 per cent of new mortgages in January 2022 and 40 per cent of new mortgages in January 2021.

Variable-rate mortgages fell to less than 20 per cent of new mortgages at the start of this year, down from almost 57 per cent in January 2022 and nearly 25 per cent in January 2021.

Housing Canada News Interest Rates CMHC Canada housing canada interest rates mortgage debt Consumer News mortgage debt canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

